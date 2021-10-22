x

Arrest Made in Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash

3 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 August 09, 2018 11:05 AM August 09, 2018 in News

LOS INDIOS – A Brownsville man has been charged in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian accident.

Ramiro Longoria Valencia was arraigned Thursday morning on criminal negligent homicide charges.

The crash happened Friday on Highway 281 in Los Indios.

A Honduran man was hit and killed.

