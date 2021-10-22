Arrest Made in Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash
LOS INDIOS – A Brownsville man has been charged in connection with a fatal auto-pedestrian accident.
Ramiro Longoria Valencia was arraigned Thursday morning on criminal negligent homicide charges.
The crash happened Friday on Highway 281 in Los Indios.
A Honduran man was hit and killed.
Watch the video above for more information.
