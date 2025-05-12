Authorities continue searching for suspect in 2023 Laguna Heights murder

Authorities continue searching for a suspect in a 2023 murder in Laguna Heights who fled to Mexico, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacobo Hernandez, 41, was identified as the suspect in the death of 27-year-old Christopher James De Leon, whose lifeless body was found with gunshot wounds at the 200 Block of Adams Street in July 2023.

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez was identified as the suspect through surveillance footage and witness statements.

“Jacobo Hernandez fled to Mexico just moments after committing this crime. He was seen crossing the bridge into Matamoros and is now believed to be hiding somewhere in the state of Veracruz, Mexico,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said they’re requesting the public’s assistance in locating and arresting him.

Those with any information are urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.