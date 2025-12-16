Autopsy ordered after missing Los Fresnos man found dead in a field

Michael Sanders. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office

An autopsy was ordered after the naked body of a missing Los Fresnos man was found in a field on Monday, a justice of the peace confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The body of 24-year-old Michael Sanders was found by deputies with the Cameron County Precinct 4 Constables Office, Justice of the Peace Juan Mendoza said.

Mendoza was the man who pronounced Sanders dead Monday at around 7:30 p.m. shortly after his body was found.

As previously reported, Sanders was last seen on Sunday in his home at 33679 Track 43 Road in Los Fresnos.

Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino said Sanders had a mental disability.

According to Mendoza, deputies reported to him that Sanders was found on a farm field on Highway 100 near Sanders’ home. Sanders was found naked with his face down and his arms underneath his body. His prosthetic foot was missing and has yet to be recovered, Mendoza added.

Trevino previously said foul play is being ruled out.