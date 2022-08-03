Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg
Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg.
Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant
The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the infant was pronounced dead.
The investigation continues.
