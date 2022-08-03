x

Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg

Wednesday, August 03 2022

Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg.

Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. 

The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the infant was pronounced dead.

The investigation continues.

