Edinburg police investigating death of infant

Photo credit: MGN

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the death of an infant, city officials said Monday.

At around 5:00 a.m. Monday, Edinburg police responded to the 1300 block of Prosperity Dr. in reference to an unresponsive child.

The Edinburg Fire Department and EMS were already at the site performing CPR on the infant when the police arrived, according to a news release.

EMS transported the infant to Edinburg Regional Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.

Officers secured the scene and Edinburg police investigators were requested to the location.

This incident is currently under investigation.