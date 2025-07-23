Back to School Bash, National Night Out planned at Mission Event Center
The city of Mission is getting ready to hold two big events in one night. It's a Back to School Bash plus National Night Out.
City of Mission Media Relations Director Sydney Hernandez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the fun and freebies that will be available at the event.
Mission's Back to School Bash and National Night Out is scheduled for Monday, July 28 at the Mission Event Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
