Back-to-school testing encouraged at Edinburg CISD

While some school districts are extending winter break because of COVID-19 concerns, other districts are keeping their schedule.

Edinburg CISD students will be returning to class on Wednesday, and COVID-19 testing is being done at all school campuses.

Diana Davila, nurse and director of Health Services for Edinburg CISD, said the surge in the omicron variant - combined with kids going back to school - has sparked the district to encourage testing.

About 14% of the tests that have been performed in the district have come back positive, Davila said, adding that those people have to stay home until they get clearance from a doctor to return to campus.

"The numbers are high, just like they are in every city right now," Davila said.

Edinburg CISD Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas said the district is doing more than testing – they’re vaccinating those eligible.

