Valley school districts extending winter break

Several Valley school districts have extended their winter breaks due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the region.

On Monday, Point Isabel Independent School District, San Benito Consolidated Independent School District, and Santa Rosa Independent School District issued extensions to their winter break until Monday, Jan. 10, citing the increase in positive COVID-19 infections.

"Considering the rise of COVID cases and the delay of the delivery of COVID testing supplies, San Benito CISD will delay the start of the second semester for students until next Monday, Jan. 10, 2022," San Benito CISD officials said in a statement. "District personnel will return to work tomorrow - Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022."

Over the weekend, the Weslaco Independent School District also issued an extension to their winter breaks, citing COVID-19 concerns.