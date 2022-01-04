Weslaco ISD extends winter break due to increase in COVID-19 cases

The Weslaco Independent School District announced Sunday evening that it has extended its winter break due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The district will remain closed Wednesday, Jan. 5, through Friday, Jan. 7.

Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 10, according to the district. High school athletic programs will continue as scheduled, and middle school athletics will resume Jan. 10.

On Monday, other Valley school districts also issued a week extension to their winter breaks, including Point Isabel Independent School District, San Benito Consolidated Independent School District, Santa Rosa Independent School District, and Mercedes Independent School District, all citing the rise in COVID cases as the reason behind the extension.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District and McAllen Independent School District issued statements encouraging staff and students to continue practicing COVID-19 health and safety precautions and getting tested if experiencing symptoms.

Some school districts are even offering free COVID-19 testing for staff and students.