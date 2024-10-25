Michelle Vallejo presenta sus propuestas como candidata al Congreso
La candidata demócrata para el Congreso de los Estados Unidos, Michelle Vallejo, visita Noticias RGV para presentar sus propuestas a la comunidad RGV ante las votaciones anticipadas.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Port Mansfield police searching for marina thieves
-
Nolana Avenue expansion project in the works in McAllen
-
Brownsville firefighters raising funds to support one of their one following stomach...
-
Cameron County election officials report clothing violations at the polls
-
Ethics complaint filed against McAllen mayor amid election for city propositions