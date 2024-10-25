x

Michelle Vallejo presenta sus propuestas como candidata al Congreso

4 hours 7 minutes 47 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2024 Oct 25, 2024 October 25, 2024

La candidata demócrata para el Congreso de los Estados Unidos, Michelle Vallejo, visita Noticias RGV para presentar sus propuestas a la comunidad RGV ante las votaciones anticipadas. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

