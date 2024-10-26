National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday

Those looking to get rid of any old prescription pills can do so on Saturday.

Saturday, Oct. 26, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, where the Drug Enforcement Administration encourages the public to dispose of expired medication “as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” according to the DEA website.

Several locations across the country, including 15 in the Rio Grande Valley, will serve as places for people to dispose of medication.

A list of participating locations is available online.