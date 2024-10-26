City of Roma releases survey for natural gas customers

Roma city officials are working to make sure homeowners with natural gas in their home know what to do during an emergency.

The city's gas supervisor says there are about 15 hundred customers with gas connections. The city is asking customers to fill out a survey, and the responses will determine if the city needs to provide educational outreach.

“That way we have an idea of — do they really know who to call because at the end natural gas can be very dangerous,” Roma Gas supervisor Fabiola Rodriguez said. “We want the public to know how to handle it, who to call for everybody's safety.”

The survey is available online through Thursday, Oct. 31.