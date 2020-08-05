Beef Robbery Suspects Arraigned
MISSION - Two suspects accused of stealing fajitas were arraigned Saturday.
Mary Rubio and Juan Antonio Gaitan were allegedly caught stealing about 250 dollars worth of meat on Thursday at the H-E-B Plus in Mission.
Both suspects are charged with theft.
Gaitan was also charged with resisting and evading arrest.
