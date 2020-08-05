x

Beef Robbery Suspects Arraigned

8 months 1 week 5 days ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 November 23, 2019 10:25 PM November 23, 2019 in News

MISSION - Two suspects accused of stealing fajitas were arraigned Saturday. 

Mary Rubio and Juan Antonio Gaitan were allegedly caught stealing about 250 dollars worth of meat on Thursday at the H-E-B Plus in Mission. 

Both suspects are charged with theft. 

Gaitan was also charged with resisting and evading arrest. 

Watch the video above for more information.

