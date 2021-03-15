Biden administration mobilizes FEMA to help with influx of unaccompanied minors
The Biden administration mobilized the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with the ongoing influx of unaccompanied minors on the southern border.
Gov. Greg Abbott said the increase in migrant crossing is due to the change in policy by President Biden.
"Border Patrol themselves, really everybody here in Texas has known," Abbott said. "That this is coming especially because [of] the change in policy by the Biden Administration."
Both sides of the aisle are at odds over Biden's policy change.
"What we are seeing is the consequence of four years of dismantling every system in place to address this with humanity and compassion," U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) said.
FEMA is set to support the government's wide effort for the next three months.
Today @SecMayorkas directed @FEMA to support a government-wide effort to safely receive, shelter, and transfer unaccompanied children who make the dangerous journey to the southwest border: https://t.co/MPxgNXR4i8— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 13, 2021
