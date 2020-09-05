Bielak expected to start for the Astros against Angels

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (21-16, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-25, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Brandon Bielak (3-2, 5.40 ERA) Los Angeles: Griffin Canning (0-3, 4.04 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head to take on the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

The Angels are 12-18 against AL West teams. Los Angeles has hit 54 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Mike Trout leads the club with 14, averaging one every 9.6 at-bats.

The Astros are 14-8 against the rest of their division. Houston is hitting a collective .251 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .326.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout is second on the Angels with 37 hits and has 36 RBIs.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 20 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Angels: Hoby Milner: (back), Justin Anderson: (elbow), David Fletcher: (ankle), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Josh James: (hip), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Alex Bregman: (hamstring), Jose Altuve: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

