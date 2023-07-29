Bill to expand Starr-Camargo Bridge heads to U.S. House of Representatives

A bill to expand the lanes of the Starr-Camargo Bridge passed the U.S. Senate and is heading to the House of Representatives for approval.

Once passed, the Starr-Camargo Bridge Expansion Act will increase the number of lanes for the toll bridge or allow a rail line to be built that runs from Rio Grande City to Mexico.

The bridge serves as an efficient route between the Rio Grande Valley and Mexican cities such as like Monterrey and Mexico City.

According to a news release from Sen. John Cornyn’s office, the expansion will facilitate hundreds of millions of dollars in cross-border trade.

The bill was introduced by Cornyn and fellow senators Ted Cruz and Mark Kelly in May.

“Expanding this international bridge will help ease congestion and supply chain issues at this critical port of entry at no cost to taxpayers, and I am grateful to Senators Cruz and Kelly for their partnership in helping to get this bill passed,” Cornyn stated in a Friday news release.

The expansion will be fully paid for by existing tolls, the release added.