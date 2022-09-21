x

BISD to host Parent Police Academy

The Brownsville Independent School District Police Department is hosting their 19th Parent Police Academy this week. 

The Parent Police Academy is happening at the school district police department headquarters. 

It is a chance for parents to talk with school district police about school safety. 

Officers are also taking the opportunity to teach parents CPR, first-aid, and how to respond to active shooters.

The academy is set to run until Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 

