Bobcat euthanized after being spotted in McAllen neighborhood

A large bobcat was euthanized after being spotted in a central McAllen neighborhood last week.

The sighting was first reported by a resident on Saturday, June 10 after seeing the bobcat perched in his tree, according to a news release.

Officials from the city of McAllen and Texas Parks and Wildlife worked together to capture the bobcat, but the animal continued to escape, according to the release.

Texas Game Warden Roel Cantu said an animal of that size had to be euthanized since it posed a danger to surrounding residents and their pets. Other factors included the possibility of rabies, and other diseases, being carried by the large cat, according to the release.

Further inspection revealed the bobcat was unhealthy, severely malnourished, and had been declawed. It is believed the animal may have been a pet to someone who released it due to the inability to feed it, according to the release.

It is illegal in Texas to have bobcats as pets without an Exotic Pet Permit that can only be obtained from the city or county animal control department. Those permits are only provided to educators, zoos, research and animal sanctuaries.