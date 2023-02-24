Bond set for teens charged with murder in connection with fatal kidnapping attempt near Mercedes

Two female teens were charged with murder in connection with a Thursday kidnapping attempt near Mercedes, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Joselyn Lomeli, 18, and Rosabla Sarahi Garcia Ruiz, 17, were arrested Thursday after they “implicated themselves” themselves in the kidnapping attempt that ended with one of the suspects dead, according to a news release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheriff’s office: Three in custody in connection with fatal kidnapping attempt near Mercedes

Both women were also charged with tampering with evidence, and each had their bond set at $1.1M.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a kidnapping report at the 6800 block of Vera Lane at around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, where the homeowner — identified as 19-year-old Juan Ramirez — said he was assaulted by multiple armed suspects during an attempted kidnapping at his residence.

During the assault, one of the male suspects fired his rifle, which struck another suspect, identified as Carlos Garcia Ruiz, 19.

Deputies later learned Ruiz arrived at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco and succumbed to his injuries.

Lomeli and Garcia were later arrested.

According to a Thursday news release, Ramirez was also arrested on a possession of a controlled substance charge.

One suspect remains on the run.

Those with any information regarding the incident are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.