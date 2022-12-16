Border cities preparing for end of Title 42

Border cities are preparing for the end of Title 42 next week, and for the increase in migrants crossing into the country that’s expected to happen.

Fernando García, director of the Border Network for Human Rights in El Paso, says he’s seen the thousands of people looking for asylum crossing into his city.

“The suffering is happening, we don't have anything to process these immigrants and refugees in a dignified way,” García said.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser says the problem has become too big for even the United States to handle.

“You're not gonna fund yourself out of this,” Leeser said. “You're not going to house yourself out of this, it's something that we're gonna have to work with the U.N. and other countries."

Recently, Reynosa Mayor Carlos Peña sent a message to migrants who are heading toward the border.

“I am asking all migrants that are at Mexico's southern border thinking about coming to Reynosa, don't come,” Peña said.

The mayor added his city's migrant services are maxed-out. The largest shelter has 4,000 migrants inside, with 8,000 more in the streets outside.

A Washington D.C. circuit court is expected to issue a ruling Friday after 19 Republican-led states put in an emergency request asking the court to put a pause on the end of Title 42.