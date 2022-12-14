Local migrant shelters preparing for end of Title 42

Fewer migrants are at the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen compared to 2019, when thousands of migrants would arrive every day.

With Title 42 restrictions set to expire next week, both sides of the Rio Grande are expecting to see more migrants.

“If Title 42 gets lifted, it's very possible that many of them think that this is an opportunity they have to enter the United States,” Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley Director Norma Pimentel said.

According to Héctor Silva, director of the Senda de Vida shelter in Reynosa, nearly 4,000 migrants are at his two shelters.

Another 8,000 migrants are camping out outside his shelter.

“We believe that if Title 42 is no longer in use, we're going to see a lot of people," Silva said.

Pimentel said in the event that she does have more migrants being dropped off at her shelter, she has more space across the street.

She added that she has the support of other religious organizations from the Valley that will provide donations and their own space.

The Biden administration appealed a court ruling last week that would require it to stop expelling migrants under Title 42.

On Monday, 19 Republican-led states sent an emergency request to a D.C. circuit court asking it to pause the upcoming end to the use of Title 42.

A ruling is expected on Friday, Dec. 16.

