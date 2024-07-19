Border crossings affected by global tech disruption

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they were among the many businesses and organizations experiencing issues from a global technology outage.

The cybersecurity company Crowdstrike reported issues affecting critical services from airlines to banks.

At the Hidalgo port of entry, travelers told Channel 5 News they were waiting for up to an hour and a half to cross due to the outage.

A CBP spokesman issued the following statement on Friday afternoon regarding the outage:

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing processing delays due to the global technology outage. While ensuring national and homeland security, we are working to mitigate impacts to our operations and are proactively working with our stakeholders to minimize the impact to international trade and travel. During this time, travelers at air and land ports of entry may experience longer than normal wait times. All CBP applications, including Automated Commercial Environment, CBP One, Simplified Arrival, and the Global Entry Mobile App, are operational. We will continue our work to restore our systems to full capacity and provide updates as they become available.”

A computer science professor at South Texas College said the outage was caused by a software update for Crowdstrike.

"That update affected the operating system. Without that operating system, the computer wouldn't function at all,” STC computer science professor Nicholas Hinojosa said. “That update needs to be resolved, it needs to be fixed, and that fix could take time because they may have to manually fix all the computers that were affected by this update."

Hinojosa says there are many cybersecurity firms out there providing services to businesses and organizations, so those that don't have Crowdstrike as a client were unaffected by Friday’s outage.

Channel 5 News reached out to Congressman Henry Cuellar about the delays at the ports of entry.

"Roma, they had some issues processing. Not on the commercial part but on the non-commercial side,” Cuellar said. “You go to Del Rio, they had a little problem there. El Paso, little bit of problems there. Buffalo, New York, some problems — so, it's sporadic."

Cuellar sits on the House Appropriations Committee for Homeland Security, which oversees CBP. He said he has questions for the agency.

“We're going to ask them, ‘hey what are the lessons learned? What do we need to do? what's a backup situation?’" Cuellar said. “Because it's not only the delay situation, but there's also a security issue."

Companies and organizations are still recovering from the outages. Professor Hinojosa says the fixes may not be automatic, and may take human intervention.

“It's going to take days," Hinojosa said when asked how long the issue would take to be resolved.

