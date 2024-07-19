Global tech outage affects Valley airports

Airports around the world, including those in the Rio Grande Valley, were affected by a faulty software update.

The Associated Press reported on Friday morning that a faulty software update affected computers running Microsoft Windows, causing the global technology outage.

Airlines around the world lost access to check in and booking services, grounding several of their flights.

At the McAllen International Airport, long lines formed since early Friday morning as travelers waited to check in.

On social media, the McAllen airport confirmed they were affected by the outage, but said they were “experiencing minimal delays and cancellations.”

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport released a statement on social media urging travelers to verify the status of their flight with the carrier due to the outage.

“Expect longer lines and wait times, and allow extra time for your travel,” the airport stated.

Nicolás J. Mirman, director of air service and business at the Valley International Airport, said half of their flights on Friday morning were delayed for to two hours.

The remaining departing flights scheduled for Friday remain on schedule, Mirman added.

