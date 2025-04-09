Border Patrol agent killed in McAllen crash

A U.S. Border Patrol agent died in a multi-vehicle crash in McAllen on Tuesday, according to McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

The crash occurred at the 3200 block of South Ware Road, and U.S. Border Patrol confirmed the agent on his way to work when the accident happened.

Rodriguez said three people were injured and the Border Patrol agent was not in their patrol unit at the time of the crash.

Watch below as Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement agencies hold an Honor Walk for the fallen agent.

According to a news release, the crash involved a GMC pickup and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

One vehicle was reported to have rolled over as a result of the collision. The GMC pickup had multiple occupants who suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported for medical treatment, according to the news release.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered serious injury and was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.