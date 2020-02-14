Border Patrol detains 3 men, seizes 117 pounds of marijuana

From left to right: Telmo Ivan Lopez, 30, of Quito, Ecuador; Marcos Aurelio Felipe, 31, of Mexico City, Mexico; and Jefferson Danilo Solano, 23, of Loja, Ecuador. (Photos courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.)

The U.S. Border Patrol detained three drug smugglers last week in rural Hidalgo County, according to court records.

With assistance from a K-9 and a helicopter, agents tracked down three people carrying bundles of marijuana through rural Hidalgo County, according to court records. The bundles weighed 117 pounds.

Agents detained Jefferson Danilo Solano, 23, of Loja, Ecuador; Telmo Ivan Lopez, 30, of Quito, Ecuador; and Marcos Aurelio Felipe, 31, of Mexico City, Mexico.

Border Patrol contacted the Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force, which questioned the men.

They "implicated themselves in possessing and transporting the bundles," according to court records.

Solano, Lopez and Felipe are charged with possession of more than 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds of marijuana, a second-degree felony.

Court records don’t list attorneys for the men, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail Saturday and couldn't be reached for comment.