Border patrol reporting increase in migrant rescues

Valley Border Patrol agents are staying busy, from the river to the brushy areas.

More migrants are finding themselves in trouble due to the rising river levels caused by the rain the Valley received this past weekend.

“Our agents have made over 12 hundred rescues this year,” border patrol agent Jesse Moreno said. “A lot of times these smugglers will leave individuals behind from the group that can’t keep up, or additionally the people that get lost in the brush with no cell phone, no water."

The brush is also growing quicker due to the rain, making it tough for BP agents to find people who need help.

Border Patrol said a majority of the rescues are happening north of the Valley.