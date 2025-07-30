Brian Schottenheimer says Cowboys DE Sam Williams is "on track to have an incredible year"

One player that could be set to make a big impact for the Dallas Cowboys on defense this season is defensive end Sam Williams.

Williams is returning this season after missing the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL suffered as last year's training camp.

"I feel fantastic, no soreness, no aches, no nothing. I'm running, I'm hitting 22 miles per hour, 260, that should tell you" Williams said.

The 2022 second round pick had a promising first two years before getting injured recording a total of 8.5 sacks. That production came in spite of the fact that Williams played less than 30% of the defensive snaps in 2023.

"The positive nature Sam has attacked this rehab and this process with has blown me away," Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "He's obviously built like a greek god. He looks incredible."

The Cowboys will be relying on Williams to provide a spark off the edge after longtime pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence departed in free agency this offseason.

"He did not miss a day," Schottenheimer said of Williams working on his injury recovery. "He really didn't, he didn't miss a day... He's on track to have an incredible year."