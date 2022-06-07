Brooks Co. Officials Confirm Incident with Buses Transporting Weslaco Students

NEAR FALFURRIAS – The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office confirms charter buses occupied by students with the Weslaco Independent School District were hit by “projectiles” Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the Falfurrias area as the buses were returning from San Antonio.

Officials say two out of three buses were hit causing the windows to crack.

Deputies say the glass stayed in place and did not fall onto the bus.

No students or teachers were injured.

Brooks County sheriff’s deputies will be back at the scene Thursday to try and determine where the “projectiles” came from.

Weslaco ISD posted a statement, see below.