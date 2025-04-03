Brownsville airport running on generators following electrical issue
The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is experiencing power issues due to an electrical line burn underground Wednesday night.
Airport Director Angel Ramos said they are powered under generators and some flights have experienced delays.
"We are assessing the damage this morning and getting crews to repair. We will run on generators for at least a couple of days. No flights will be impacted, operations for passengers will be as normal," Ramos said.
The airport is asking passengers to check their flight status before arriving.
More News
News Video
-
'Everything started floating away:' Volunteers cleaning up Sullivan City cemetery damaged by...
-
Storm debris cleanup continues in Harlingen
-
Dozens of meals delivered to residents affected by flooding in Green Valley...
-
Reservoir levels remain low despite recent storm
-
Alligator found with arrow in its back on South Pare Island
Sports Video
-
Weslaco's Toby Perez signs with OLLU
-
PSJA WR Ryan Vallejo signs with Dubuque football
-
Brownsville Veterans guard Brianna Barnes signs with Coastal Bend
-
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state...
-
Vipers forward Jermaine Samuels discusses team's mindset heading into playoffs