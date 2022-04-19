Brownsville ISD approves $3 pay raise for summer school classified employees

The pay increase is only for summer school, but it's still a small win, according to Brownsville educators.

Originally, the district would be paying those teaching summer school $12 an hour, but now, it will be $15.

Brownsville Educators Stand Together, a Brownsville teachers union, created a campaign to get the attention of board members in hopes to get teachers better pay.

"We don't want our employees to be in poverty,” said Best AFT teacher Patrick Hammes. “A lot of BISD employees are also parents of BISD students and we know that poverty is one of the greatest obstacles to education."

Hammes says the end goal is to ensure that educators and certified employees at the district will get a liveable wage.

Brownville ISD educators are hoping to get a $4,000 raise.

The union plans to speak at more board meetings and compare the pay other teachers get in hopes of getting a raise.

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated teachers are getting a $3 pay raise during summer school. The district clarified that classified employees are receiving the raise.