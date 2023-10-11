Brownsville ISD students complete vaping intervention program

A felony charge for having a THC vape pen on school grounds was wiped from the records of 14 students at Brownsville ISD.

The charge was wiped after the students completed the Learn, Educate Appreciate and Develop intervention program.

Isaac Zavala, 19, was among the students who completed the program. He said he was facing a tough road ahead with a felony charge on his record.

“I hope everything goes well for me, it's a really good opportunity that I got,” Zavala said.

The LEAD program started in 2020 by the Cameron County District Attorney's Office after an increase in the number of students caught with THC vape pens on campus.

The program officially kicked off earlier this year.

Students as young as the age of 10 can enroll in the program to have their felony charge cleared.

The program can last up to 12 weeks, and it involves education and counseling about the dangers of vaping.

The program is currently only available to Brownsville ISD students, but Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said he hopes to expand it to more school districts.

“I suspect that in Los Fresnos, Harlingen, San Benito, Brownsville, some student is getting detained or arrested for vaping,” Saenz said. “So yes, it's gonna continue because vaping is out there."

Watch the video above for the full story.