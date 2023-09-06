Brownsville ISD students interact with NASA astronauts during virtual event
NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station interacted with Brownsville ISD students back on Earth.
Students from across the district were at Pace Early College High School Wednesday for a virtual talk with the astronauts.
Astronauts were able to answer pre-recorded questions from students during the live discussion.
“It felt amazing, it's a once in a lifetime experience,” Brownsville ISD student Aldo Araujao Jr. said. “I hope many other people ahead of me can get this experience too."
Brownsville ISD hosted the space talk alongside the South Texas Astronomical Society.
