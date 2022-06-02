Brownsville ISD to continue with enhanced security measures after gun found in student's vehicle

A student was detained Thursday morning at Veterans Memorial Early College High School after school police found a gun and several boxes of ammunition in his vehicle, according to a statement from the district.

Authorities have indicated that there is no threat to the campus, students or staff.

The weapon was found while administrators were conducting a routine vehicle search for prohibited items which the district does during the last two days of the school year

Brownsville ISD police Sgt. Cindy Paz said there was no verbal or social media threat made to the campus, students or staff

The district held various meetings last week regarding safety measures for their students and staff on the heels of the school shooting in Uvalde

The district's police department recommend parents talk to their children about the consequences that might come from these types of incidents

"As well as work together with our department and the administration to maintain the safety and security of our community and our schools,” Paz said.

Brownsville ISD wants to ensure the safety of their students and staff by reminding everyone that they have several security measures in place such as having personnel on all of their campuses and not allowing backpacks on the last two days

The district saying they will continue to have enhanced security measures even going into the summer months

"We still have our personnel working summer school events or any other events at the elementary as wel,” Paz said. “So, yes we will have added security."

Read the district's full statement below: