Brownsville Man Sentenced for Smuggling Meth

CORPUS CHRISTI – A 20-year-old Brownsville man will serve nearly six years in prison after being caught with nearly 100 pounds of liquid meth.

Steve Turrubiates was arrested in October at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita.

Agents saw tool marks on the gas tank and used a scope to examine the inside of the tank. They saw large plastic bags hidden in the fuel.

Agents removed the tank and found eight bags with about 97 pounds of liquid methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison.