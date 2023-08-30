Brownsville police releases partial toxicology report of driver accused in fatal bus stop crash

The driver charged in a deadly May 7 crash at a Brownsville bus stop that killed eight migrants didn’t have alcohol in his system, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

A hospital report released to The Washington Post shortly after the crash showed Alvarez had cocaine, benzodiazepines, and weed in his system.

Brownsville police say they’re still waiting on results of their own drug report.

Several other migrants were injured in the crash that happened across the street from the Ozanam Center, a shelter that was being used by migrants.

Records show Alvarez remains in custody on multiple charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault. His bond is set at $2.7 million.