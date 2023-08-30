Brownsville police releases partial toxicology report of driver accused in fatal bus stop crash
The driver charged in a deadly May 7 crash at a Brownsville bus stop that killed eight migrants didn’t have alcohol in his system, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
A hospital report released to The Washington Post shortly after the crash showed Alvarez had cocaine, benzodiazepines, and weed in his system.
RELATED STORY: Accused driver in fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brownsville had drugs in his system, hospital report says
Brownsville police say they’re still waiting on results of their own drug report.
Several other migrants were injured in the crash that happened across the street from the Ozanam Center, a shelter that was being used by migrants.
Records show Alvarez remains in custody on multiple charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault. His bond is set at $2.7 million.
More News
News Video
-
Houston murder suspect arrested in Brownsville
-
Edinburg mayor reacts to upcoming state law that limits local regulations
-
Construction of middle school paused following cease and desist letter from Starr...
-
New app allows Brownsville ISD parents to track school buses
-
Brownsville police releases partial toxicology report of driver accused in fatal bus...