Brownsville police: Scammers claim to be law enforcement, demand money over Zelle and Cash App
Brownsville police are warning the public about scammers impersonating law enforcement over the phone.
Police say the scammer will call and claim they are with law enforcement before letting the person know a warrant is out for their arrest.
The scammer will demand payment with Zelle, Cash App, or gift cards in exchange for not getting arrested.
Brownsville police remind the public that the department will not ask for payment using apps, adding that all business is conducted through Brownsville Municipal Court.
If you get a call from a scammer, follow the steps below:
- 1. Get the caller's name, phone number, and agency
- 2. Tell them you are going to contact the agency with the warrant, not the number they give you.
- 3. Call the agency that has the warrant, and verify the person by name. Get the agency's phone number via the internet.
- 4. If the call was a scam, report it immediately to the proper authorities.
