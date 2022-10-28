x

Brownsville police: Scammers claim to be law enforcement, demand money over Zelle and Cash App

4 hours 33 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, October 28 2022 Oct 28, 2022 October 28, 2022 9:22 AM October 28, 2022 in News - Local

Brownsville police are warning the public about scammers impersonating law enforcement over the phone. 

Police say the scammer will call and claim they are with law enforcement before letting the person know a warrant is out for their arrest. 

The scammer will demand payment with Zelle, Cash App, or gift cards in exchange for not getting arrested. 

Brownsville police remind the public that the department will not ask for payment using apps, adding that all business is conducted through Brownsville Municipal Court. 

If you get a call from a scammer, follow the steps below:

  1. 1. Get the caller's name, phone number,  and agency
  2. 2. Tell them you are going to contact the agency with the warrant, not the number     they give you.
  3. 3. Call the agency that has the warrant, and verify the person by name. Get the   agency's phone number via the internet.
  4. 4. If the call was a scam, report it immediately to the proper authorities.
Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days