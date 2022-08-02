Brownsville police searching for missing man
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man.
Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen Monday at noon by his home on La Plaza Drive in Brownsville, according to the department.
Police say Gonzalez was going to the store and never returned.
Gonzalez is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, faded black pants, gray tennis shoes, and a black and white Columbia cap.
Gonzalez was last seen traveling down La Posada Drive.
Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to please call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.
