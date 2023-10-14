Brownsville public health inspector discusses proper ways to handle food
With football season underway and Thanksgiving coming up, there will be plenty of opportunities for family and friends to come together and share food.
Francisco Reyes, an inspector for the city of Brownsville’s Public Health Department, is in the Channel 5 News studio to discuss proper ways to handle food and avoid food-borne illnesses.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
New program aims to mentor at-risk Brownsville ISD high school students
-
Consumer Reports: Car insurance comparison sites
-
City of Brownsville reports 'slight' drop in migrant drop-offs
-
UTRGV astronomy professor discusses annular solar eclipse
-
NASA reaching out to Latino community through eclipse viewing party at Edinburg...