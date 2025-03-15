Burn ban in effect for three Valley counties
Three Rio Grande Valley counties are under a burn ban.
Anyone caught burning anything in Willacy, Starr and Hidalgo County could face a fine. The burn ban in Willacy County is expected to last up to three months.
