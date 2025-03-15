x

Burn ban in effect for three Valley counties

4 hours 45 minutes 27 seconds ago Saturday, March 15 2025 Mar 15, 2025 March 15, 2025 6:51 PM March 15, 2025 in News - Local

Three Rio Grande Valley counties are under a burn ban.

Anyone caught burning anything in Willacy, Starr and Hidalgo County could face a fine. The burn ban in Willacy County is expected to last up to three months.

