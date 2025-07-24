C.J. Stroud praises Texans rookie receivers

Day two of training camp just wrapped up at the Houston Methodist Training Center for the Houston Texans.

Among those at camp was Jayden Higgins, a wide receiver from Iowa State that has been making headlines since he got drafted in the third round.

The Texans made a bold move giving him a fully guaranteed, four-year year contract worth $11.7 million before even seeing him practice. General Manager Nick Caserío said the move just made sense to this team.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud said he has also been loving the addition of Jaylin Noel also coming out of Iowa State in the second round.

“They came in with a great mindset — really mature guys, guys who love to work consistently here at the building,” Stroud said. “I’m really excited to see those guys’ growth and see them take a step forward each and every day. It’s not going to be perfect for those guys but I think they're gonna make a lot of plays I am excited to see."

The arrival of these two guys came at the perfect moment as Tank Dell continues to recover from an injury.