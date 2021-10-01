CAF Airshow returns after two-year absence due to COVID-19

The Commemorative Air Force Airshow, also known as the CAF Airshow, is returning to the Valley this weekend after a two-year absence due to COVID-19.

The CAF Airshow has been doing shows in Brownsville for almost thirty years, and this year it’s back and ready for take off. The air show covers three different areas: World War II military, aerobatic performances, and modern military. The show ends with what they call a heritage flight where old and new military planes fly overhead side-by-side to show where we started in aviation and how far we’ve come.

CAF Airshow Chairman David Hughston says their goal is really to teach the lessons of history.

“We’ve had to pay for our freedom generation after generation and our show showcases that,” Hughston said. “It demonstrates to people just what it takes to be free.”

A preview show is free of charge and takes place Friday night at South Padre Island around 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The show can be best viewed from the entertainment district along the west coast of the island.

The main show will happen Saturday and Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Admission is $20 for ages 13 and up.