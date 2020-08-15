Cameron County officials compare coronavirus numbers to larger cities to explain concerns

COVID-19 trends in Cameron County are looking positive as backlogs clear up, but county officials say now is not the time to let our guard down.

On Friday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr., compared the county's numbers to larger regions in the state. Using San Antonio as an example, the judge broke down the concerning data points.

"The last number we've seen is 806 and we're at 407. So we're at half. We are not half the population of Bexar County," said Treviño.

Taking it a step further, Dr. James Castillo used New York City to explain concerns.

"New York had about, in those worst hit counties, around 3,000 cases per 100,000 residents. And here in Cameron County we now have over 4,100 confirmed infections per 100,000. That's 4 percent of the population," said Dr. Castillo.

Castillo tells those who considered the comparisons alarmist that not seeing the issues in hospitals first hand doesn't mean they don't exist.

