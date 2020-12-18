Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 139 new cases
Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 139 new cases.
A woman in her 70's from La Feria died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,159 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 139 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,252.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County waiting anxiously for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
-
LUPE provides students with laptops during annual Christmas posada
-
Cameron County health authority among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine
-
COIVD-19 vaccine arrives at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville
-
As coronavirus vaccine arrives, health experts urge people not to let their...