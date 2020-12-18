Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 139 new cases

Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 139 new cases.

A woman in her 70's from La Feria died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,159 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 139 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,252.