Cameron County reports 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 302 new cases

Cameron County reported on Thursday 10 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 407.

According to a news release from the county, 302 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,618.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 9,834 have recovered.

There are currently 7,784 active cases in the county.