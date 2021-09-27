Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 166 positive cases

Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 166 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 30s, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 80s died as a result of the virus, according to Cameron County's daily COVID-19 report. They were all from Harlingen.

Of the 166 positive cases reported Monday, 38 cases were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention shelters.

The other 128 Cameron County residents are in the following age groups:

Age group Number of cases 0-9 18 10-19 20 20-29 22 30-39 19 40-49 14 50-59 12 60-69 11 70-79 9 80-89 2 90-99+ 1

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 51,938 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 47,588 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 79.51% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.