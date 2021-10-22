Cameron County reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, one coronavirus-related death

Cameron County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 and one death connected to the disease.

The death was a vaccinated man from south Padre Island in his 70s, according to a Friday report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 1,963.

Of the 42 cases reported, 14 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 42 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 16 people 3 people 8 people 5 people 4 people 2 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 53,142 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,913 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 82.35% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.