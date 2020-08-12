Cameron County reports 9 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 247 new cases

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 9 additional coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of deaths in the county related to the virus to 397.

According to a news release from the county, 247 more people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 17,316.

Of the total positive cases in the county, 9,124 have recovered.