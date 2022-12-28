Cameron County sheriff calls for increase in jail staff after inmate attempts to escape

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza is once again calling on the county to increase his budget, so he can hire more jailers after an inmate tried to escape from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center Tuesday.

Garza made a similar call back in September.

Garza says the person who tried to escape was 32-year-old Oscar Lopez Castro.

Channel 5 News learned that he was able to make it past two fences before he was eventually caught.

Garza blames the maintenance issues for the incident.

"This is an issue with maintenance, unfortunately maintenance has not been kept up with at Carrizales, so we need to go back and review all our security measures to ensure that we have enough barbed wire that all the fences work and that we keep the maintenance up to standards," Garza said.

Castro was originally in jail for evading arrest, now, he could also be facing a felony escape charge.

Garza says when Castro was questioned after the escape attempt, he simply said he just wanted to go home.

This incident has brought back calls by Garza for the county to increase his budget, so he can hire more jailers to watch the inmates.

"If we have additional jailers and the jailers were paid a living wage, we'd be able to have more jailers to be able to ensure that they are actively supervising the inmates," Garza said.

Garza says he plans to go back to the commissioners court to see if he can get more money for the jailers.

This is something he first did back in September.

Garza also plans to check on some of the maintenance issues and make the necessary upgrades to prevent another incident like this from happening again.