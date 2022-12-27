Sheriff’s office: Inmate apprehended after attempting to escape from Cameron County jail

A male inmate at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center was apprehended after briefly escaping Tuesday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The inmate managed to “elude” elude security measures in the recreational area of the jail but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post.

“All inmates accounted for, no danger to the community,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Further details were not provided.