Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Los Fresnos man arrested after injuring one-year-old child

A man was arrested in Los Fresnos for striking his one-year-old son in the face and causing a laceration.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to the FM 1575 area in reference to a family disturbance, according to a news release.

The release says deputies made contact with a woman who said she was in a verbal argument with her husband, identified as 25-year-old Fabian Rodriguez.

A preliminary interview discovered Rodriguez arrived at the residence highly intoxicated after allegedly spending all day with friends watching football, according to the release.

The wife confronted Rodriguez on his whereabouts, at which point Rodriguez became highly irate and aggressively grabbed the child, according to the release.

The release says Rodriguez attempted to take his phone back from his wife, but instead struck the child, causing a laceration to his face.

Deputies were able to corroborate the facts and placed Rodriguez under arrest and charged him with injury to a child. He was transported to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, according to the release.

The release says the one child was evaluated and did not suffer any more injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.